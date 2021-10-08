How to change servers in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

In a fighting game like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, you want the best connection possible. The slightest millisecond of movement is what could stand between you and victory. In order for this to happen, you may need to change your servers from the Auto setting that the game defaults to. Here is how to do it.

From the main menu, select the “Online” panel that has Sandy and Reptar fighting with a pink background. Next, go to “Player Profile” underneath the panels of “Competitive Play,” “Quick Play,” and “Online Lobbies.” It’s a horizontal purple panel on the screen. Here, you’ll see profile icons for your online profile. However, what we want to focus on is the region box on the right side. From there, you can select the nearest region to you or one that you feel comfortable with, including the following:

Europe

USA-East

USA-West

Canada

Asia

Japan

Australia

South America

India

Russia

Russia-East

South Korea

South Africa

If you’re in the middle of the United States, for example, you may want to switch between USA-East and USA-West to figure which connection is best for you.

When you’re in a match, you can find out how good the connection is by looking below your damage percentage. The green bars indicate your connection. If there are very few green bars, you’ll see that you should pick another server or improve your internet. However, unlike Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you are more than likely to get a great match, thanks to a well-implemented rollback net code.