Camera angles in video games, particularly sports games, matter greatly. Different angles mean different looks and affect how one perceives objects and players on a screen, and how one has to respond. All of this applies in NBA 2K23, as camera angles affect how one sees the action play out on the court. So, how can you change the camera angle in NBA 2K23? Let’s take a look.

How to change the camera angle in NBA 2K23

To change the camera angle in NBA 2K23, press pause and go to the Pause Menu. From here, scroll through the options until you see the ‘Camera’ tab. Click on it, and you will be to change the settings from there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, players can choose from many different looks, ranging from the Rail, Side, Skybox, Swivel, traditional 2K, Broadcast, High, and even On-Court and Nosebleed looks. Additionally, players can adjust the following settings of each angle:

Zoom

Height

Key Zoom

Rev Angle

Auto Flip

Fix Height

Flip Style

Once picking the right angle, make sure to hit ‘Yes’ at the end to save the selection.

We recommend going with an angle like 2K or High for several reasons. For one, these angles, in a sense, mimic what it would look like on the court during an NBA game. But more importantly, these angles are better for seeing the whole scope of the court, including which players are open and where the opposing players are and aren’t.

Also, we highly recommend that you take care of figuring out which camera angle suits you before playing an online game. The reason is that to change the camera angle, you will have to press pause during a game. Do this during an offline game, where you will have more time to pick and choose the ideal camera angle.