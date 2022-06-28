How to change the difficulty in F1 22

In F1 22, the difficulty settings affect the skill level of all AI competitors, and handles how easy or hard the AI is to face on the track. F1 22 features a wide-ranging difficulty scale, giving players the option to tune the challenge that they want in relation to where their skill level is. So, how can you change the difficulty in F1 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to change F1 22 difficulty

Players in F1 22 can change the difficulty in a number of different ways. For example, players can change the difficulty in the setup area of Grand Prix races.

Before starting a race, players can click on the ‘Simulation Settings’ tab. Here, they will find the ‘AI Difficulty’ setting at the top of the settings menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The difficulty scale in F1 22 is set to a range between 0-110. Moving up the difficulty makes the AI make harder to play against, but it’s important to know that each number falls into one of eight different difficulty categories. If you need an idea as to where each digit falls on the difficulty scale, here’s a quick explainer:

Very Easy: 0-19

0-19 Easy: 20-39

20-39 Medium: 40-59

40-59 Hard: 60-79

60-79 Expert: 80-89

80-89 Master: 90-94

90-94 Legend: 95-100

95-100 Ultimate: 101-110

Outside of traditional Grand Prix mode, players can also adjust the difficulty settings in Career mode, and at the Pause menu. In Career mode, make sure you are in the home menu. Click either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) at the menu. This will bring up the career settings options. Then, find the ‘Simulation Settings’ tab, and select it with A/X. Find the AI difficulty, and then tune it to your desired number.

If you enter the Pause menu, select the ‘Settings’ option, and then ‘Simulation Settings.’