How to get tokens in F1 22

F1 22 has seen a number of new additions to the franchise, including Supercars. These cars are high-octane vehicles that users can purchase and display in their virtual home in F1 Life. In order to get these Supercars, you will need to obtain tokens. Tokens are needed to buy and unlock these special vehicles. How can you get tokens in F1 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to get F1 22 tokens

In order to unlock tokens in F1 22, users need to complete various in-game goals. These goals will periodically pop up at the home menu in F1 22, and usually when one first logs in for a session.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will also be able to see which goals need to be completed on the home screen. At the F1 Life section of the home screen, select the ‘Supercars’ tab. Then, either select an empty Bay slot or click on an occupied one and then select the ‘Change Car’ option. Tap on LB/RB (for Xbox) or L1/R1 (for PlayStation) to see the token unlock goals.

Related: How to change race length in F1 22

These goals will vary, but will typically in some way and fashion require users to drive a certain amount of miles in the game. For example, one goal could require users to drive and accumulate miles in FIA Formula 2 Championship races. In other instances, users will need to drive in F1 races in order to complete these goals.

Once you hit one of these accomplishments, a message on the left-hand side of the screen will pop up during an event and will indicate that a goal has been completed.

After that, users will be able to go back to the Supercars section of F1 Life. Here, users will be able to use those tokens to unlock special Supercars that can be put on display in F1 Life.