How to change the graphics mode in Forza Horizon 5

If there’s one thing that really stands out in Forza Horizon games, it’s the graphics. Yes, the gameplay is the most important part of the game, but it’s hard to deny the fact that the franchise in every game does a strong job in depicting sceneries from around the world. In FH5, players can change the graphics settings, and here’s how you can do just that.

To change the graphics settings in Forza Horizon 5, press pause and head to the in-game menu. Go to the Setting tab, and select it with A.

Once you’ve done that, scroll down until you see the Video portion. Select it, and there are two different types of video settings that can be adjusted: brightness and the actual video graphics mode. The Brightness scale goes from 0-100, and can be changed simply by adjusting it with the left stick. Find the Brightness level you want, and hit Accept to lock it in.

For the graphics mode, there are two different types: Quality and Performance. Quality is geared more towards players who want to look around the scenery and want more of a visual gaming experience. FH5’s Quality setting offers a higher graphics fidelity, but only 30 FPS. Performance offers a lower graphics fidelity, but this one does offer 60 FPS. The latter is geared towards those more focused on winning races in a competitive manner.