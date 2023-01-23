Returning to the Somniel after any battle in Fire Emblem Engage is a good way to recharge your teammates and finish up any small activities you have left before the next big fight. However, it’s important to note that some activities at Somniel may give you different rewards and bonuses based on the time of the day. For example, some fish only appear during the morning, afternoon, or evening. If you’re trying to catch them all, you may need to wait for these time windows. Here’s what you need to know about how to change the time of day at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to quickly change the time of day at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage

There are two ways you can change the time of day at Somniel. The first, more natural way is to leave the base, partake in a battle, and then return to the Somniel castle. From here, the time of day should be different from when you initially arrived, but this is a far more time-consuming method, and it’s likely one you only want to pursue if all the activities are on cooldown. The best and quickest way to change the time of day is to make your way to your room and rest for the day.

You can quickly do this by opening the Somniel map and clicking on your room. This should be the top option when viewing the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, head to the back, where you can find your main character’s bed. Interact with the bed, and the first option will be to rest. When you sleep, there’s a good chance a random party member will appear to wake you up, and the time of day will shift. This does not refresh any of the activities at Somniel, but they give you a chance to find things at your base that is only available at certain times of the day.