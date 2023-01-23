Jade is one of the several characters you can unlock and add to your party in Fire Emblem Engage. You’re going to encounter her while playing through the main story, and when she appears, you might not know she’s a character you can add to your party. When you encounter her, make sure you bring a specific party member to talk with her. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Jade in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Jade in Fire Emblem Engage

Jade will appear during Chapter 9: A Class of Forces. This will be your first encounter against Ivy and her retainers, where they will be on the north and south side of the map, with Ivy on the very far side. When you initially arrive, Jade will appear in front of your part and will be battling against several enemy forces. Your goal is to make sure you get to her in time and have her speak with the correct party member to recruit it your roster, who is going to be Diamant, the Prince of Brodia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to walk over to an adjacent tile with Jade and have Diamant speak with her. The action will cost Diamant a turn, but adding her to your team will be worth it. Jade will remain in your party for the rest of the current battle, and she will join your available roster for the rest of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jade is one of the five characters you can recruit to your party in Fire Emblem Engage that are optional. The other characters become available as you progress through the main story, and unlock more chapters.