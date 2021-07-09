How to change your appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

When players first start Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, they will need to create their character. Options are not extensive, but you can select between a male or female character, face shape, skin tone, hairstyle, and tribal makeup. Once the game starts, you will be able to change some aspects of your appearance, but not your skin tone or whether you are male or female, so keep that in mind.

If you wish to change your appearance after starting the game, you will need to visit your home in the houseboat in the village. Here, you will find a chest that you can interact with. Doing so will bring up the appearance menu.

Players will have a few options in here, such as changing their tribal makeup, the colors of their armor, and will also be able to change the appearance of Navirou, their Felyne friend.

Most importantly, players can change their layered armor, which is hugely impactful for how you look. Players can get special layered armor if they have already played Monster Hunter Rise on the Switch. You can also get layered armor for purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game and will be able to access it through here.