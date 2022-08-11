How to change your avatar and avatar frame in Tower of Fantasy

Many MMO games feature multiple ways to edit your profile and character. In Tower of Fantasy, you can edit your character whenever you want. You can even unlock additional items for your character to wear. If you want to further customize the look of your profile, you can go so far as to change the avatar that you use and the frame that is around it. What better way to show off your style than with a new avatar and frame?

How to change your avatar and avatar frame

If you want to change out your avatar for a new one, you will first need to access the menu. This is done by tapping the three hexagon symbol in the upper right corner of the screen. You can also press the ESC key on PC. Once the menu is open, press the Backpack button to open up the backpack menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the backpack menu, you will see all of the items you have collected and your character in the center of the screen. Once you are in this menu, press the button that says “character” at the bottom left of the screen. This will take you to the character menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are in the character menu, select your avatar. This can be found next to your character’s name toward the top of the screen on the right. This will bring up the menu for the avatars. In this menu, you can select which avatar you want to use. You can also select the avatar frame option in this menu to change which avatar frame you have equipped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get additional avatars and avatar frames by completing the tasks required when you select them. For instance, you unlock Echo’s avatar as a Simulacrum Awakening Reward.