How to change your character’s appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The magical world of Disney awaits you in Dreamlight Valley. Like most games nowadays, you begin your journey in Dreamlight Valley by creating your character and accepting the singular clothing option that the game provides you with. As you go through your journey, you will undoubtedly want to change your style to reflect how you are feeling. Luckily, the game features an entire menu devoted to changing how your character looks. Here is how you change your character’s appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to change your character’s appearance

When you start the game, you will need to help Merlin out. This goes on for a short while until you gain access to your home. While it may not look like much, you will soon be able to decorate everything so it looks exactly how you want it. For now, you will only be able to change your character’s look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Access the wardrobe menu by pressing the X button on Switch, the triangle button on PS4/PS5, and the Y button on Xbox. From there, scroll down to the wardrobe option and select it. This will bring up all of the clothing options you have available. All of the clothing options are separated by type. Select the category of clothes you wish to change then select the new article of clothing you wish to wear and switch it out. You will unlock more clothing as you progress through the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As part of character customization, you are able to change your character’s physical appearance as well. While in the wardrobe menu, scroll down below the clothing categories and you will see the physical character traits. This will allow you to change things like your character’s hairstyle, makeup, and body type including gender.