How to change your character’s appearance in Saints Row

Your main character’s appearance is customizable in Saints Row and can be changed throughout your time in the game. You may want to do this based on any new items you unlock as you progress through the game or things you discover along the way. You can make small changes at any time, such as altering your character’s voice. Here’s what you need to know about changing your character’s appearance in Saints Row.

How to customize your character in Saints Row

You won’t have to make your way to any specific location or find your way to a headquarters. Instead, you can immediately update your character by opening up your phone. When you open up your phone, it will be under the Style tab. From here, you will have a full breakdown of how you can customize your character, from using any pre-created Bosses to your character’s preferred outfits, body type, skin color, hair, head, and tattoos or personality, which means their voice.

Related: How to unlock the Golden Garbage Truck in Saints Row

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your current location will serve as the background while customizing your character. Depending on what you want to change, you may want to find a suitable place to serve as a backdrop while making these changes. There’s no requirement beyond being unable to do this while in a vehicle, so don’t worry about it too much while making these changes. We recommend finding a location with the correct lighting or having a suitable scene in the middle of the city.

When you’re ready, you can save and exit this customization screen, and your changes will automatically go into effect. It’s a good, quick way to make your character feel like they are ready for any situation in Saints Row. However, you won’t be able to access this feature while doing missions.