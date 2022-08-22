How to unlock the Golden Garbage Truck in Saints Row

The Golden Garbage Truck is one of the several you can unlock in Saints Row. You will need to work through the many garbage cans of Santo Ileso to find all the parts for this vehicle. These locations are randomly scattered throughout the city, and finding them can take time. We recommend taking your favorite vehicle or a helicopter to find these locations. This guide covers all garbage locations to unlock the Golden Garbage Truck in Saints Row.

Where to find all garbage locations for the Golden Garbage Truck

There are four parts you need to find throughout Santo Ileso. Many of them will not be highlighted on your map. Instead, you need to visit these locations, and the garbage can will appear on your map when you get close to them. When you get close to it, click the Discoveries tab on your map to make it easy to find.

The first location will be the Badlands North region, to the city’s west. It will be on the border, alongside a weather station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second location will be to the city’s north, in Marina West. It will be south of the Bear Lake Fast Travel location, across from the clothing stores.

The third location is to the west of the Saint’s church in Old Town East. You can find multiple drug pallet pickups between Old Town East and Old Town West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final location is likely the most tricky to find. You will need to make your way to the island at the center of the map in Lake Sabastian and go north of it. You will find a trash can hidden inside a deserted building containing the final Golden Garbage Truck part.