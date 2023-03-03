Your character in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a character that will be prominently shown throughout the campaign as you play through the game, and they’re going to star in every cutscene. When you first start the game, you may have a faint idea of the character you want to make, but you can rearrange this to make them look different as you progress through the story. Here’s what you need to know about how to change your character’s appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Where to change your character’s appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

You will need to unlock the option to change your character’s appearance, which will happen as you progress through the story of Wo Long. This option appears when you reach the Hidden Village shortly after leaving with Hong Jing, where the two of you will discover that demonic Qi has found its way onto the mountain. She’s here searching for her master, who has gone after the source of this corrupted Qi to destroy it.

Related: How difficult is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

After you save Hong Jing’s master, Zuo Ci, he will return to the Hidden Village. You’ll now have the chance to visit him, where he can change around your character’s stats, and there’s an option to modify your character’s appearance. You’ll find this option at the bottom of the menu when speaking with Zuo Ci. You’ll be able to jump straight into the character creation menu, and you can modify every part of your character as if you were at the start of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can do this whenever you’re playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but you do need to work through the story of the game to unlock it. Your character’s appearance could change for every cutscene if you choose to return between every mission. Changing your character’s appearance does not cost any resources, and you do not have a limited number of times to do this activity.