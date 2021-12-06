How to change your character’s name in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact allows you to name your main character any way you want, allowing you to insert yourself into the world of the game, or treat the MC as a separate character all the same. However, the name you give the MC is not permanent and can be changed at any time.

If you ever find yourself needing a change of pace, and desiring to change the name of your main character, it’s a simple process. And best of all, unlike other games that may charge you to change your display name (since your display name is shared with your main character’s name), you can repeat this process as many times as you need to.

All you have to do is look at the top left of your screen and click the Paimon icon. Once you reach that menu, you’ll notice your character’s name at the top of the screen. There’s a pencil icon next to your character’s name. Clicking that will bring up several options, ranging from editing your profile to changing your nickname. Click “Edit Nickname” to change your display name and character’s name.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After doing that, the change will be reflected immediately. As stated before, you can repeat this process infinitely, so if you feel like changing it again, there’s no pressure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The change will actually reflect in-game as well, changing the name of your main character if he’s in your party. So not only does this act as a way to change your display name, but you can go ahead and make a small difference in your gameplay as well. (You can see the differences reflected below.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note: This is not the same thing as changing your username. Your display name and main character’s name are what’s seen by you and other players in-game. Your friends, for instance, will see your display name instead of your username. Your username is what you use to log into the game. If you want to change your username, you have to contact miHoYo and submit a request.

Also note: your display name and main character name cannot be different. For instance, if you want to name your main character Aether (his canon name), but want to show up as something different to your friends, this is impossible.