How to change your character’s name in Tower of Fantasy

Customization options are a big part of any MMO game. In Tower of Fantasy, you can change your character’s appearance, clothes, and even their name. While you may be forced to pick a name for your character at the start of the game, you won’t need to stick with it for very long before you can change it to whatever you want it to be. You just need to follow a few simple instructions and get a little bit of currency.

How to change your name in Tower of Fantasy

To start things off, you will need to go into the shop menu. This can be done in two ways, one short and one long. The long way is to access the menu by selecting the three hexagon button in the upper right corner of the screen. In the menu, select the backpack option to get into the backpack menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the backpack menu, select the currency option on the right side of the screen. From there, click on the shop icon next to the Dark Crystals. This will bring you to the HOT items store. The easier way of getting to this store is by hitting the shop button from the game screen and selecting the HOT items store option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the store page, purchase the item called the Identity Update Card. This item costs 300 Dark Crystals. If you don’t have enough of the currency, you can get it by completing missions and other activities around the world. Once you have one of those items in your inventory, go to the backpack menu and select it. This will bring up the option to change the name of your character. Make sure it is something you want or you will need to spend another 300 Dark Crystals to change it again.