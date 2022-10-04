How to change your Gamertag on Xbox Series X and S

Have you recently got yourself a brand spanking new Xbox Series X/S? Or jumping back into the Xbox universe after some time away? Whatever the reason may be, no doubt you are excited to jump in and play, but that generic, uninspired Gamertag isn’t doing you any favors, or maybe a funny and edgy name you choose 12 years ago just doesn’t hold up anymore. This guide will walk you through how to change your Xbox Gamertag in a few simple steps so you can get back to your gaming session.

Related: The 10 best games to play on Xbox Series X (2022)

How to change your Gamertag on Xbox Series X/S

Changing your Gamertag is a pretty simple process. Bear in mind, changing your Gamertag for the first time is free, but every subsequent change will cost you $9.99/£7.99, so make sure to pick carefully.

First, you’ll want to press the Xbox button on your controller — that’s the big glowy one in the middle. Next, go to the Profile & system tab and select your profile (or choose a profile if you need to signing or want to choose a different account). Then select the My Profile option, choose Customize profile, and select your current Gamertag; you’ll see an option saying Choose your new Gamertag.

Enter your intended next Gamertag and select Check availability to see if it’s not been taken; if so, then you’ll need to think up a different one or tweak the one you have chosen. When you enter a name that’s available, you’ll be taken to a new page to review how the Gamertag will look across all the Xbox Services. Once you are happy with your choice, select Change Gamertag and you’ll be ready to go.

How to change your Gamertag on PC

If you can’t make it to your Xbox console or prefer to use a PC, the process is just as simple. Go to the Xbox website and sign into your account, and in the top right corner, click your account name and icon and click the Xbox profile option. Once the profile page loads, click Customize and then the pencil icon next to your Gamertag. From here, you’ll be taken to a new screen where you can change your Gamertag.