How to change your Riot Games password

With the Riot Client housing multiple great games with large player bases, it is important to manage your password and security securely enough so it is harder for people to break into your account and get your information. Luckily, there are multiple ways to go about making sure you are protected. Here is how to change the password on your Riot account.

Where to go to change your Riot password

If you are worried about your information following the recent hacks into League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, Riot has said that nothing personal was given up. However, it can still be a good idea to change your password just to be safe.

If you know what your password is, you can change it by going to the Account Management page for your Riot account. The third section down from the top will allow you to input a new password as long as you know the current password. Your new password must also be at least eight characters long, have at least one letter and one non-letter, and pass Riot’s “Okay” grade on password strength.

If you have forgotten your password, you can still get it changed by going to the Riot Account Recovery page for forgotten passwords. All you need to do here is input your username, and the system will send a link to your email address on file to change your password to something new.

If you do not receive the email after a few seconds, check your Junk folder and make sure that you put the username in correctly. If you still don’t see it, you can contact Riot Support, but that is likely to take a little longer. In our experience, the email shows up very quickly.