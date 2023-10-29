How To Change Your Server Name In Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended is more fun with friends, but it’s hard to know how to get everyone together unless someone changes the server name.

ark survival ascended server name guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ark: Survival Ascended is more fun with friends. It’s an open world survival game with loads of potential for mischief, so there’s no sense in keeping that potential to just one-player worlds. However, it can be tricky to find the same server as friends without a unique name.

Thankfully, there are a few ways for players to change their server name in ASA. There’s one rather obvious option that doesn’t keep out strangers, and one much more complex method that requires in-depth knowledge of server hosting and Steam’s systems. Below, we’ve broken down each of these ways to change server names so that, hopefully, every player who wants a dedicated server can create one and give it the name they want.

Related: Top 5 Best Flyers in ARK: Survival Ascended

How to Change Your Server Name in Ark: Survival Ascended Using a Non-Dedicated Server

non dedicated server in ark survival ascended
Screenshot by Gamepur

To change the server name using a Non-Dedicated Server in Ark: Survival Ascended, players need to create a new game and choose the option to start one on a Non-Dedicated Server. This will allow them to choose the server name, rules, language, and even the server settings. It’s the easiest way to create a server.

If players want to keep randoms from getting in, they can set a password and give it to their friends to ensure no one else can enter without permission. This effectively creates a private server where players can do what they want with their friends group.

How to Change Your Server Name in Ark: Survival Ascended Using a Dedicated Host

nitrado server hosting for ark survival ascended
Screenshot by Gamepur

If players want to craft a truly unique server for their Ark: Survival Ascended sessions, such as one that has a set mod list all the players can vote on, then they’ll need to use a dedicated hosting service. One of the best for Ark: Survival Ascended is Nitrado. However, some players have issues with the server policies on Nitrado, so a different host may be required.

Players can set up an account and start a dedicated server using this paid service. They’re able to set its name and even change it if they turn it off first. The big downside of this option is it’s a premium option that not all players will be able to access. For those who want a concrete server experience, though, we believe a paid server host is the best option.

About the author

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp is a Staff Writer at Gamepur. He's been writing about games for ten years and has been featured in Switch Player Magazine, Lock-On, and For Gamers Magazine. He's particularly keen on working out when he isn't playing games or writing or trying to be the best dad in the world.

More Stories by Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved