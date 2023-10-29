Ark: Survival Ascended is more fun with friends. It’s an open world survival game with loads of potential for mischief, so there’s no sense in keeping that potential to just one-player worlds. However, it can be tricky to find the same server as friends without a unique name.

Thankfully, there are a few ways for players to change their server name in ASA. There’s one rather obvious option that doesn’t keep out strangers, and one much more complex method that requires in-depth knowledge of server hosting and Steam’s systems. Below, we’ve broken down each of these ways to change server names so that, hopefully, every player who wants a dedicated server can create one and give it the name they want.

Related: Top 5 Best Flyers in ARK: Survival Ascended

How to Change Your Server Name in Ark: Survival Ascended Using a Non-Dedicated Server

Screenshot by Gamepur

To change the server name using a Non-Dedicated Server in Ark: Survival Ascended, players need to create a new game and choose the option to start one on a Non-Dedicated Server. This will allow them to choose the server name, rules, language, and even the server settings. It’s the easiest way to create a server.

If players want to keep randoms from getting in, they can set a password and give it to their friends to ensure no one else can enter without permission. This effectively creates a private server where players can do what they want with their friends group.

How to Change Your Server Name in Ark: Survival Ascended Using a Dedicated Host

Screenshot by Gamepur

If players want to craft a truly unique server for their Ark: Survival Ascended sessions, such as one that has a set mod list all the players can vote on, then they’ll need to use a dedicated hosting service. One of the best for Ark: Survival Ascended is Nitrado. However, some players have issues with the server policies on Nitrado, so a different host may be required.

Players can set up an account and start a dedicated server using this paid service. They’re able to set its name and even change it if they turn it off first. The big downside of this option is it’s a premium option that not all players will be able to access. For those who want a concrete server experience, though, we believe a paid server host is the best option.