How to change your skybox with the Environmental Emulator toy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is aiming to breathe a new sense of adventure into the goliath MMO. Players are heading to the Dragon Isles for new discoveries on Azeroth amongst breathtaking views with a newly extended view distance. World of Warcraft has been creating amazing skyboxes for their environments for years, and they are now giving players the ability to temporarily change the sky to their liking in the outdoor world if they add a specific toy to their collection.

Changing your skybox in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You can change the World!



Well, at least temporarily you can with the Environmental Emulator – an engineering toy available in #Dragonflight pic.twitter.com/4TZHIYLv82 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 10, 2022

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduces a toy to collect called the Environmental Emulator. Its purpose is simple. Using it will place down a device for up to 2 hrs that allows you to view the world from a different perspective, meaning choosing your own skybox to replace the current area’s default appearance. The toy has a two hour cooldown and is also usable by anyone in your party or raid. There are several different skyboxes available to the player:

Peaceful Day – This skybox is simply a beautiful blue sky full of clouds.

– This skybox is simply a beautiful blue sky full of clouds. Felstorm – This skybox is dark with shades of green, and the default appearance for the Burning Crusade Shadowmoon Valley zone.

– This skybox is dark with shades of green, and the default appearance for the Burning Crusade Shadowmoon Valley zone. Calm Cyclone – This is a newer skybox that simulates a slight storm.

– This is a newer skybox that simulates a slight storm. Icecrown – This is the default skybox for the Wrath of the Lich King Icecrown zone.

– This is the default skybox for the Wrath of the Lich King Icecrown zone. Twisting Nether – This is the default skybox for the Burning Crusade Netherstorm zone and much of the space in-between zones in Outland.

How to get the Environmental Emulator in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Environmental Emulator toy is a new recipe for the Dragonflight Engineering profession in the expansion. Players can craft the toy on any character with the Dragonflight Engineering profession as long as they acquire the necessary materials. It is currently unknown which materials are needed, but it is likely through skilling up and gathering Dragonflight resources.

The toy is also listed as bind on use, meaning that it will be available to purchase on the auction house for players unable to craft it themselves. It is also usable by anyone when learned and not just by engineers.

Environmental Emulator can be crafted when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches on November 28. Players looking to get back into the game prior to launch have a lot to occupy them with the Dragonflight prepatch.