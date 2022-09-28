How to cheat infinite money in Phasmophobia

One of the tougher aspects to deal with in Phasmophobia is earning money, and we know you want to earn it fast. Before starting a ghost hunt you’ll need to purchase the equipment and sort your loadouts to help identify and handle whatever ghost you’re investigating, and sometimes you just don’t have the money for the gear you need. In this guide, we’ll show you a few ways how you can get infinite money in Phasmophobia.

Using a trainer

Phasmophobia Trainers are a set of cheats that players can access during their game to help with things like seeing ghosts or gaining unlimited money. A good trainer is available from WeMod, and with it, you can set and add money to your game or simply turn on the free purchases slider and be free to buy any equipment you need.

Infinite Money Glitch

For this glitch, you’ll need to go into the game’s files and do some editing. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Run command window with Windows + R and search for regedit Navigate your way to the following location: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Kinetic Games\Phasmophobia. Be sure to back up this file first in case there are any issues. Press CTRL + F and search for PlayersMoney_h Modify the Decimal value to adjust the amount of money you have when starting the game.

By doing this, you’ll be able to set your money to whatever value you want. It should be noted that setting the value too high can cause issues with your game. Additionally, you should make sure to back up your files before doing this glitch to avoid any potential hassle or issues with your games such as save file corruption. This glitch only works for PC players and it is not available for those playing in VR.