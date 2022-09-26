How to make money fast in Phasmophobia

While ghost hunting is its own reward, players of Phasmophobia will ultimately need funds in order to purchase all of the possible tools to track down the slippery spirits. Every mission will ask players to accomplish multiple goals, on top of figuring out which otherworldly spirit is occupying the location. The secret to racking up a lot of cash in Phasmophobia comes from quickly completing optional objectives, finding cursed objects, and salt. Lots of salt.

Fast money tips in Phasmophobia

First and foremost, players will want to increase the difficulty level to the highest where they feel most comfortable. Ideally, the difficulty level would at least be set to Professional, for the tripled payouts on objectives and photos. Take a smaller house, such as Willow Street House for the quickest return: with ten rooms and two floors, Willow can be fully swept within five minutes.

Optional objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing optional objectives will reward the players with cash, even if the ghost type wasn’t successfully identified during the mission. It works in the players’ favor if optional objectives are set up for completion during the initial discovery phase of a mission. If already within a house, open your journal (the J key on PC) and look at the Overview tab: this will outline all additional objectives, while also giving players spirit information, such as name.

Certain objectives, such as smudging during a chase, can be difficult to complete safely. Further, since we’re looking for a fast turnaround, and beginning a hunt typically implies either dropping your sanity (except for Demons) or finding cursed possessions, it’s important to pick and choose which objectives you chase. If the ghost isn’t an easy solve, there’s no harm in packing up and restarting the hunt: you only lose money if you die.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cursed possessions

Cursed items within Phasmophobia change with every run. They can be one of the six following items, although no more than one will spawn per mission.

Music Box

Ouija Board

Voodoo Doll

Haunted Mirror

Summoning Circle

Tarot Cards

Using cursed possessions will drop the investigator’s sanity, and could outright prompt a hunt. Using a cursed possession could help determine where, or what, the ghost is, but the value of them here is that taking a lit photo of them results in an easy cash infusion that is determined by the current difficulty level. Find the cursed item, place it on the ramp to the truck, and snap a quick photo.

Salt and other interactions

Photos turn into quick money, outside of optional objectives and daily challenges. Taking a photo of the ghost itself, along with any interactions, results in a quick cash infusion. Take photos of a positive UV-marking, any found bones (then pick the bone up), footsteps through salt, and corpses of your party members (necessary for insurance).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Multiple photos of the same entity (such as fingerprints) will not result in additional funds. Any sized party can only bring a total of 3 photo cameras, with five shots each, meaning 15 photos can be taken per mission, if the ghost is active enough to enable this technique. When you’re looking to stack cash quickly in Phasmophobia, it’s vital to remember that any death will be largely detrimental to your goal: play safely, and quickly.