How to check FUT club record in FIFA 22

In FIFA 21, your Football Ultimate Team (FUT) record was very visible at the FUT main menu. This could have been either very good or very bad, depending on how good you were in last year’s game. In FIFA 22, the graphics in the FUT menu have changed a bit, as your club record is not displayed in the top left corner of the Main Menu. The only pieces of info that are displayed are the team name, Coins, and Points totals.

You can still your FUT club record in FIFA 22, but it will take a couple of extra steps this year. How can you check it? It’s pretty simple, so let’s go over what you need to do in order to check your FUT club record in FIFA 22.

To check your FUT record, enter the Football Ultimate Team main menu. With either RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation), scroll over to the Club section. Then, go to the Stadium tab. Here, you can customize not just your FUT stadium, but also the team badge, home and away its, plus celebrations, play-by-name nicknames, and club anthems, among other options.

Screenshot from Gamepur

You won’t actually need to select the tab, as the record should be displayed above the tab.