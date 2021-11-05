How to check the server status for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is a fickle system that can sometimes find itself with too many players attempting to jump into the game, or something on Sledgehammer Games’ side might go down. If you’re experiencing problems with the multiplayer portion of the game, you’ll want to know how the servers are doing. This is what you need to know to check the server status for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

One the best ways to check the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers is to check out the Activision Support website. From there, you’ll be able to tell if the servers are online, or if any of the platforms are experiencing issues. You’ll be able to tell if there are problems for Xbox, PlayStation, or PC servers. if there’s a direct problem occurring with the servers, you’ll be able to learn more from the Activision Support twitter. However, they don’t always actively share what’s happen. But they can provide updates regarding fixes they’ve made to ongoing issues, if the problem is massive.

If the servers look fine over there, and you’re still experiencing problems, you can always check out the Down Detector to see if the problem is minor, but others are experiencing it. You’ll be able to see a visual timeline of all the outrages and reported problems other players are experiencing, giving you an idea of where the issues are happening, and to help justify it’s not only you.

You can always make sure to reset your home router and try restarting your platform if the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers are working for other players.