How to choose a faction in the Heroes vs Villains event for Call of Duty: Warzone

Saving its best for last, Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth and final Vanguard season hosts a Heroes vs Villains event that can be experienced in all game modes. Although this doesn’t bring massive changes to its gameplay, it does allow players to unlock a bevy of cosmetics after they have chosen their side. Albeit, the battle royale never explains how you can select a faction in the first place. So, here’s how to pick a faction in Warzone’s limited-time event.

How to pick a side in Warzone’s Heroes vs Villains

Players can choose their side in the event by searching fallen players and loot crates for their first Hero or Villain token, currencies that reward Points toward free cosmetics. The first loot crate or eliminated player you find will spawn both types of tokens, though you can only pick up one. Thus, after you have made your choice, the remaining tokens you find in the match will only be a part of that faction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That said, you will be given this option again in the following matches. This means you are able to collect points for both squads while the event is live. You will certainly need to do so if you want to obtain all of the event’s cosmetics. That is because once you have reached a particular point milestone for a faction, you will only earn the reward that is dedicated to them. For instance, you will have to collect 1,500 Villain Points (or 15 Villain Tokens) to earn the Villain Insignia Emblem. The same will then have to be done for the Heroes’ side, as 1,500 Hero Points unlocks the Hero Insignia Emblem.

The Heroes vs Villains event lets players earn up to eight different free cosmetics. This includes hero and villain-themed Charms, Blueprints, and a melee weapon skin. However, you won’t have the entire season to reach their required point milestones. The event is currently scheduled to last until September 14 at 12 PM ET.