How to claim loyalty rewards in F1 22

Formula 1 fans have yet another way to get into their favorite racing series when F1 22 launches on July 1 — June 28 if you buy the premium edition. The new game comes with a slew of additions, including sprint races, car designs that match the ones currently used in the real-world Formula 1, new tracks, and a refined AI experience that allows for first-time players to get acquainted with the game quickly. If you are not new to the F1 franchise, we should point out that you might be eligible to receive some loyalty rewards from EA and Codemasters.

So, how can you claim these rewards in F1 22? Let’s take a look at what you should do.

How to claim F1 22 loyalty rewards

If you played a past F1 game, such as F1 2021, on the same Xbox or PlayStation account you are currently using for F1 22, you should be eligible to receive loyalty rewards for this year’s game.

Related: How to simulate practice in F1 22

To claim loyalty rewards, go to the Player Hub at the Main Menu. From there, select the ‘Mail’ tab. This should be located on the right-hand side of the Player Hub menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have done that, you will then be able to access your inbox in F1 22. Here, you should find messages from EA regarding updates, as well as an e-mail from EA and Codemasters, indicating that you have played a past F1 game. Select the e-mail in the inbox, either with A (for Xbox) and X (for PlayStation) on it, and then click on the option to claim the rewards.

The F1 22 loyalty rewards include a special vehicle livery option, as well as a new helmet and suit design. These items can be found in your customization options in F1 Life.