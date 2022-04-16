How to claim Spring Fever Time items in Lost Ark

Spring has sprung in Arkesia, and to commemorate the change of season, Lost Ark developer Smilegate has begun offering current players a series of weekend rewards for early risers and spring cleaners. From now until the middle of May, one character per roster can receive a care package of consumables and goodies on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beginning at 6 AM ET on Saturday, April 16, players can log in to receive the following goods. This supply is repeatable once per available day, meaning that players can bolster their supplies twice every weekend when the in-game daily calendar rolls over.

Master’s Moist Omelet (3)

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (3)

Phoenix Plume (10)

Accessing Fever Time rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located at the top right of the player’s HUD, right next to their mini-map, is a “Fever Time” button. Clicking it will grant the player access to the spring rewards listed above.

The dates and times provided in the event’s window can be confusing to some, but know that these won’t interfere with a player’s eligibility to receive their gifts. While the Fever Time guide states that the event will end by the following Monday morning, this is done just to separate one weekend’s gifts from another.

Additionally, Smilegate’s servers operate on a local time structured in UTC, which bases itself around GMT. So when the Fever Time event rolls over to the next day at 10, this does not account for the time zone that the player is actually playing the game in.

