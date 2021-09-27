How to claim the pre-order bonus and Ultimate Edition bonus items in FIFA 22

If you have pre-ordered your copy of FIFA 22 or purchase the Ulitmate Edition, then you will be eligible for some additional items and rewards. If you have been confused about where those items are, then you should be aware that they won’t be available until the game officially launches.

If you are playing the game due to early access through EA Play, then you will need to wait until the official release date. Also, any FUT-related rewards will not release until that feature goes live in the game.

We will run through all the bonus items below, and unless otherwise indicated, they will automatically appear in-game when the title officially launches on September 27.

Pre-Order Bonsues

The Kylian Mbappe Loat Item will arrive on October 1.

Kylian Mbappe Loan item

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Ultimate Edition

In the ultimate edition items, the Ones to Watch player items will arrive on October 1, and the JUT Heroes Play Item will arrive on December 1.