Through your journey in Tower of Fantasy, you will no doubt come across a bunch of different Ruin dungeons. These dungeons test your skills more than other areas in the game and offer great rewards when you complete them. Most of these dungeons will give you a relic and two chests. Each of them has a boss at the end for you to take on as well. Ruin B-01 is the first dungeon you will get access to when you reach the Banges region. Be prepared, for it is filled with danger.

Ruin B-01 location and level requirement

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will gain access to Ruin B-01 when you reach the Banges region. From where you arrive in Banges, head north and you will find this dungeon on a cliff above the Black Market Spacerift. It is also near the border of the Navia region. You need to be at least level 21 to enter this Ruin.

How to clear Ruin B-01 in Tower of Fantasy

When you enter the dungeon, you will have a group of enemies in front of you in an open room. Take out the enemies and you will see two different paths that you can take. There is also a data terminal here if you want to gather some information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start by taking the path through the door. In the hallway, step on the pressure plate and the door will shut like in the image above. This will open the door to the first chest in this dungeon. Open the chest and pull the lever to make the door open again so you can get back to the open room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way across the rotating cylindrical platforms and take out the enemies on the other side. Go up the stairs and you will see nine pressure plates on the floor that match up to nine dots on the wall behind them. Some of the dots on the wall will turn blue. Walk on the pressure plates to make them turn blue. Match the blue pressure plates up with the blue dots on the wall to open the door leading to the next part of the dungeon. Use the lever under the wall panel to reset the pressure plates if you make a mistake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second chest of the dungeon is in the pressure plate room. The room with the chest is opposite the door that progresses you through the dungeon. Look through the doorway to get the code for the chest door. Use the pressure plates to match up the red and blue colors on the wall behind the chest to open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the door leading out of the pressure plate room and defeat the enemies in the hallway. This will lead you to the boss room where you will go toe to toe with Vulcan. This enemy is different from the one found in Ruin A-03. Instead of being electric, this Vulcan attacks with fire damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When fighting Vulcan, watch out for his different fire attacks. The main ones that he uses are a charge attack and a ranged attack where he shoots three fire projectiles. Later in the fight, he will switch to more deadly attacks that cause an AOE of fire that will burn you if you are caught in it. Keep on your toes and you will be fine. The ending is directly after the boss. You will get the normal rewards of EXP, Gold, Exploration Points, and a Potent Omnium Crystal. You will also get Jetpack Shards to upgrade your Jetpack relic.