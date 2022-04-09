How to clear the ‘Cube’ in Lost Ark

The Cube in Lost Ark is a dungeon-like zone in Lost Ark that allows you to face a random series of challenges to win some important rewards. The Cube is available after you unlock North Vern and enter Tier 1 content, with a different instance-level based on what item tier you’re in.

First, you’ll need to obtain a Cube ticket, which is your entry to enter the instance. You can get Cube tickets from certain events and log-in days, but your primary way to get a Cube ticket will be to get it during a Chaos Dungeon run. On the second floor of every Chaos Dungeon is a boss enemy you can fight. The Cube ticket can randomly drop as a reward from that mini-boss.

Once you get your Cube ticket, you can head to the Cube instance found in every major town. Here’s what it looks like in Punika:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open up the Cube ticket menu, and look for the appropriate Cube level to enter. It’s organized from a Tier 1 Cube ticket, to a Tier 2 ticket, and finally a Tier 3 ticket. (The account used to make this guide is in Tier 3 content, so you would pick the third option). You can see what level Tier ticket you have by mousing over it in your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the Cube, you’ll have to enter one of many different room types. These rooms are indicated by a sharp light leading to the next room, which will tell you what room you have to face. The possible rooms and their colors are:

White: A normal room filled with mobs.

A normal room filled with mobs. Purple: Elite Room, filled with tougher mobs and fights.

Elite Room, filled with tougher mobs and fights. Blue: Survival Room, which forces you to survive against an onslaught of explosions.

Survival Room, which forces you to survive against an onslaught of explosions. Orange: Boss Room, which puts you up against a mini-boss.

Boss Room, which puts you up against a mini-boss. Golden: A bonus loot room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each room, in addition to the fight you’ll have to do, will also give you either a “lucky” buff or an “unlucky” nerf. For example, you may deal increased Physical Damage, or you may take increased damage from enemies. This buff or nerf is random.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clearing a floor grants you and your team a collective number of points. These points, when you reach certain thresholds, will grant you different chests. You gain more points depending on the room you’re in, how long it takes for you to clear the floor, and whether or not anyone has died during the fight.

The run automatically ends when you reach a maximum number of points, which will grant you a Diamond chest. The chest will contain some Silver, a number of honing protection materials, and Engraving Recipe, and potentially a Masterpiece.

Note: Before starting a Cube run, be sure to remember to take the Weekly Una’s Task to earn Una’s Points and some extra rewards.

Be sure to finish a run and obtain the best reward possible! Clear Chaos Dungeons everyday to maximize your chance of earning a Cube ticket.