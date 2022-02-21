how-to-clear-the-rebel-outpost-in-jagged-deep-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Once you enter the wilds of No Man’s Land in Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll be exposed to a world where rebels are setting up outposts in the hopes of capturing enslaved people or killing anyone that doesn’t follow their ways. These rebels set up Rebel Outposts across the Forbidden West, and this guide explains how to clear the one in Jagged Deep.

How to kill all the rebels in the Jagged Deep Rebel Outpost

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jagged Deep is a Rebel Outpost with rebels inside it and patrolling the outer walls. As you approach it, you’ll see the rebels on Chargers patrolling the road in front of the entrance. You need to kill these enemies as quietly as possible so that you can sneak in and take everyone else out. Most of the rebels inside the outpost don’t wear masks, so an arrow to the head will kill them instantly. Even the camp leader will succumb to a headshot if you can get his mask off first. There are two rebels on platforms overlooking the camp, but you’ll also need to kill the Chargers to kill all the rebels in the area successfully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve killed the leader, you can pick up a key from his body. This key is to a chest in the main structure in the camp. Open it for a glut of rewards for your efforts. This will also complete the Rebel Outpost, allowing you to tick it off your list of those that need clearing in the Forbidden West.