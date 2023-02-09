While attempting to complete The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy, the first task players must complete is climbing the battlements. This is proving difficult to complete when attempting to work alongside Natty as she explores the abandoned castle. Here’s what you need to know about how to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to climb the battlement walls in Hogwarts Legacy

For this task, you will need to make sure you have the Wingardium Leviosa spell in your spell slots. This is a required spell to work on this quest, so you should already have it unlocked by this point. This is only one of four spells you need to use to complete this portion of the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead of following Natty forward through the castle, head to the right side, and there will be a small path you can climb to the next area. On the second level, a large gap prevents you from jumping onto it. You need to go to the door to the left of your location and use the Depulso spell on the lever. This will cause it to open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the door is open, there is a crate you can use to assist you in reaching the third level. You need to bring it out from this area using the Accio spell and pull it away from inside the building. Next, you need to use the Wingardium Leviosa spell to position in front of the gap you can’t reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, the fourth spell you need to use to reach the next area is Levioso. This will cause the crate to levitate in the air for a few seconds. You can climb it and then reach the top, working through the rest of The High Keep quest alongside Natty.