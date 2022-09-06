How to collect and use Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley where there is tons of magic, friendship, and possibilities. With the Forgetting making everyone leave, it is up to your to restore the valley to what it once was. To do so, you will need Dreamlight, the source of magic for the valley. With it, you can unlock the world and learn the secrets that are hidden within it. Here is how you collect and use Dreamlight in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to collect Dreamlight

You won’t be collecting much Dreamlight right away when you enter the valley. You will first need to wait until you have started the Royal Tools quest. At this time, you will start earning Dreamlight whenever you complete certain tasks for the first time or hit a milestone. For example, you will gain Dreamlight when you catch your first fish and again after you have caught 10 fish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to keep track of the amount of Dreamlight you have, you can do so by accessing the menu and using the L and R buttons to go over to the Dreamlight tab. This menu will show you all of the tasks you can accomplish to obtain Dreamlight and how much you will get for completing the tasks. You will gain the most Dreamlight by completing Dreamlight Duties. These tasks replenish daily so you always have important tasks to accomplish.

How to use Dreamlight

The first time you use Dreamlight is when you clear the Night Thorns from Dream Castle, but it won’t be the last time. Each area of the map is covered by thick Night Thorns that require Dreamlight to unlock. After you open up Dream Castle, you are free to start opening the other areas as long as you have the Dreamlight necessary to do so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with the thorns blocking the path to an area, it will tell you how much Dreamlight is needed to remove the thorns. Clearing the thorns will take away the amount of Dreamlight needed to remove them. In other words, clearing an area that requires 2,000 Dreamlight, will subtract 2,000 Dreamlight from the total amount that you have.