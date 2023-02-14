How to complete A Demanding Delivery in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, A Demanding Delivery is a side quest offered by Parry Pippin at J. Pippin’s Potions shop in Hogsmeade. In order to start the quest, you need to be at least wizard level 5, and must have completed the Flying Class main story quest. Once you meet those requirements you should receive an owl telling you the A Demanding Delivery quest is available, so then simply go to J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade and talk to Parry Pippin.

Related: All potions and their ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy

How to deliver 3 invisibility potions to Fatimah Lawang

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak to Parry Pippin and tell him you’d be happy to help with the delivery of some invisibility potions to another alchemist, namely Fatimah Lawang in Keenbridge. The village of Keenbridge is on the river, a long way south of Hogwarts, and if you’ve not been there before, you won’t be able to fast travel there via Floo Flame. So, either get on your broom and fly to Keenbridge, or if you’d prefer to take it slow and explore a bit more thoroughly on your way, make the journey on foot. Speak to Fatimah Lawang at her stall in the middle of the village, and she will insist that you drink one of the invisibility potions to prove that it works. Tell her, “Of course.”

How to drink an invisibility potion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hold L1/LB, select the invisibility potions on the inventory wheel using the right stick, then release L1/LB to close the inventory wheel. You should now see the invisibility potions next to your mini-map. Now simply tap L1/LB to drink the potion and briefly turn invisible. Talk to Fatimah Lawang again, then travel all the way back to J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade and tell Parry Pippin that you delivered the potions. This will complete the A Demanding Delivery quest.