How to complete A Grave Matter in Elder Scrolls Online

You will come upon many quests during your adventures in Elder Scrolls Online. These side quests are a great way to get some extra XP and Gold, but also immerse yourself in the open world. One such quest can be found in Evermore, in the Bangorkai zone, called A Grave Matter. It’s a riddle quest and if you’re having trouble solving it, read on to find out exactly how to solve the riddle in the A Grave Matter quest in Elder Scrolls Online.

How to solve the A Grave Matter quest in Elder Scrolls Online

The quest is located in the town of Evermore, in the Bangorkai zone, where an NPC called Llotha Nelvani will ask you to help her unlock a lockbox. The problem is that the lockbox is secured with a riddle and a password is needed. There is a series of clues that you have to find and read, then combine them into a simple cipher to deduce the password for the lockbox.

Head to the Evermore Wayshrine and enter the nearby graveyard, that’s where you will find the quest-giver NPC, Llotha Nelvani. The graves at her location belong to the Blacklight Raiders, the previous owners of the lockbox. The cipher to the lockbox is made up of the raiders’ names, as stated in the note she gives you.

It’s up to the player to determine the classes in the party that each one of them occupied by examining the graves, which then helps you understand the cipher in the note. To simplify, you will learn that the party was composed of:

Warrior: Joelle Lavergne

Joelle Lavergne Priest: Guymund Chauvry

Guymund Chauvry Thief: Olivia Moret

Olivia Moret Mage: Willam Rernis

After that, reading the explanation in the note, you can make up the solution to the puzzle, because the note says:

The password is:

The first letter of Olivia’s last name.

The last letter of Moret’s first name.

The sixth letter of Guymund’s last name.

The last letter of the mage’s last name.

The second letter of the priest’s last name.

The first letter of the thief’s last name.

The second letter of Willam’s last name.

The fifth letter of the warrior’s last name.

The fifth letter of Joelle’s last name.

The second letter of Lavergne’s first name.

The first letter of Rernis’s first name.

Knowing that and following the cipher, you’ll find out that the correct password for the lockbox is Marshmerrow. Talk to Llotha again and give her the answer, and that will solve the quest.