How to get the Passion’s Muse personality in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online features several ways for you to showcase your characters. You can choose their armor, outfit, weapons, and even give them their own personality. Personalities give your character a unique stance or animation when they walk or run. You can find many in the Crown Store but others can be earned during events, such as the Passion’s Muse personality. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Passion’s Muse personality

The Festival of Dragons event introduced the Passion’s Muse personality. It gives your character a special idle stance when they aren’t moving and grants them a new walking animation as well. However, obtaining it can be challenging and time-consuming as you’ll first need to get 45 event tickets and six specific items from the Impresario merchant. Then you’ll need to create the Passion Dancer Blossom pet. It’s best if you split the six items evenly into two groups and focus on getting one set first.

First, you’ll want to make sure you have 15 event tickets. It may take you some time but once you have all of them head to the Impresario tent. Speak to the merchant and pick up the items needed to make the Dancer Blossom pet. Keep in mind, you’ll only be able to carry 12 tickets at a time so it will take a few days to get the necessary items. Once that’s done, head back out to grab more event tickets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This time you’ll need 30 event tickets. This can take multiple events to accomplish but you can typically earn more than 25 tickets per event. Now you’ll focus on the second set of items mentioned earlier. These consist of the Bottle of Silver Mist, Delicate Dancer’s Baton, and Pressed Lily Petal Insoles. Each costs 10 tickets. Once you’ve purchased them from the Impresario merchant and have the Dancer Blossom pet, they can be morphed into the Passion’s Muse personality. You can change your personality by going to the Collection’s menu and finding Personalities.