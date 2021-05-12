How to complete A Show of Character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After saving Flann from would-be assassins in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll meet him in Durrow to discuss how Eivor can prove Bárid’s loyalty to the High King and earn his trust. Flann shares how Danes from Dublin stole a precious Christian book, the Book of Kells, and took it in Inchroe. Eivor volunteers to find it and return it to Durrow.

Where to find Inchroe

Inchroe is a small bandit camp northeast of Durrow. You can find it close to the center of Meath. When you start at Durrow, you won’t have to travel too far to find it, and we recommend when you get close to the location, you leave your horse and crouch down to conceal your presence. Bandits are crawling all over the place, and your goal is to find the Book of Kells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find Book of Kells in Inchroe

There are three stashes that the Book of Kells could be in within Inchroe. To save you some trouble, the stash you want to visit will be the one that’s at the center of the compound. It’s surrounded by multiple guards and a handful of named enemies so that they will put up quite a fight. Once you’ve finished dispatching them, head for the building at the center and enter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a cutscene with Thorstein, who acquired the book alongside several other Dane raiders. Unfortunately, the Book of Kells is not here. You’ll need to find it at a new location, at Boyne Tombs.

Where to find Boyne Tombs

Unlike Inchroe, you’ll receive a waypoint for Boyne Tombs and the exact location. It’s in the northeast region of Meath, close to a fast travel point if you’ve already visited this area during your travels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, the doorway to the tombs is blocked by a large wall of rock. You can open it up by blasting them away. There are several enemies on top of the tomb, Druids, and they have several explosive jars in their camp. Clear the camp of the enemies, and grab the jar to take to the rock wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find the Book of Kells in Boyne Tombs

Once inside the tomb, you’ll want to use your Odin’s Sight to locate the correct pathway. There will be several Druid guards protecting the location. If you used your Sight at the entrance, you’ll notice a key directly below you, guarded by several Druids. Eliminate them, and grab the key. You’re going to need it to access the room with the book.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right of where the key is the pathway, you want to explore. There will be a stronger enemy in the next room, along with a single minion. Eliminate them both, and in that room is a locked door. You can use the key you’ve previously obtained from the table to unlock it. All you have to do now is follow the pathway forward, grabbing the gear piece in the small area to the right, and grab the book in the treasure room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final task is to return the Book of Kells to Flann. You can do this by leaving Bayon Tombs and then fast traveling back to Durrow.