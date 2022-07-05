All Anniversary Event 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Anniversary Event 2022 in Pokémon Go kicks off a week full of celebrating Pokémon Go and its sixth anniversary. The mobile game has been going strong for six years. The event features multiple costumed Pokémon, namely Charmander and Charizard in party hats and Pikachu in a cake outfit, along with plenty of rewards for completing timely Field Research tasks. This guide covers all Anniversary Event 2022 Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to get Anniversary Event 2022 Field Research tasks and all rewards

The Anniversary Event 2022 tasks will be available by spinning any PokéStop or Gym in your local area. When you spin these dials, the Field Research you receive will have an “event” banner around them, highlighting these field research tasks. You can obtain these from July 6 to 12 in your local area.

These are all Field Research tasks and rewards you can find during the Anniversary Event 2022 celebration.

Catch six different species of Pokémon – Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko encounter

Catch six Pokémon – Five Great Balls

Earn five hearts with your buddy – Chimchar, Piplup, or a Turtwig encounter

Spin six PokéStops or Gyms – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter

Six Curveball throws – Oshawott, Snivy, or a Tepig encounter

Six snapshots of wild Pokémon – Litten, Popplio, or a Rowlet encounter

So long as you grab these tasks during the event, they will remain in your Field Research list, and you can complete them at any time. They will continue to hold their respective rewards, but you can only hold three simultaneously. We recommend completing them and finding more before July 12 arrives.

Close to the end of the event, from July 9 to 10, there will be a Battle Weekend featuring the return of Giovanni, who has captured a Shadow Latios. You will have a chance to complete a Special Research battling against Team Rocket, and you can earn a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni and save Latios. The Special Research will only be available during the Battle Weekend.

