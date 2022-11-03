All rewards in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure and how to get them

There’s a brand new adventure to get stuck into in Rare’s pirate-’em-up Sea of Thieves, and it’s likely to have big effects on the story going forward. Whether you’re angling for a nice dose of chaos with the return of Captain Flameheart or trying to help Belle stop his revival, chances are you fall into one of two camps — those who are in it for the story, and those who just want to reap those sweet sweet rewards. If you’re in the latter group, here’s what you need to know about the latest Sea of Thieves Adventure, Return of the Damned.

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned rewards

There are those who may say that the greatest reward one can glean from an Adventure like Return of the Damned is that feeling of a job well done, but we all know that’s a load of bull. The real greatest rewards are, of course, the actual rewards, and Return of the Damned has three Mementos for you to aim for. Thankfully, they’re not too difficult to come by, and you’ll likely come across them as you naturally progress through the Adventure.

Belle’s Ritual Sails – Complete Belle’s Path in Return of the Damned

– Complete Belle’s Path in Return of the Damned Reaper’s Ritual Sails – Complete the Reaper’s Path in Return of the Damned

– Complete the Reaper’s Path in Return of the Damned Devotee of the Damned Title – Complete all the Deeds in Return of the Damned

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned dates

As with all the Adventures in Sea of Thieves, Return of the Damned is only available to play for a limited time. If you want those rewards, you’ll need to make sure to play through the Adventure while it’s available between November 3 and November 17, so don’t delay! The fate of the Sea of Thieves hangs in the balance — as well as all that sweet booty.