Should you choose Flameheart or Pendragon in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure?

Sea of Thieves has been host to what feels like an eternal conflict between two pirate factions, and it’s coming to a head in the Return of the Damned Adventure. Players will have to choose between helping Pendragon and Belle permanently banish and imprison the nefarious Flameheart, or they can support the Servant of the Flame to fully restore him to his physical form instead. But which Sea of Thieves faction should you support, and who should you give your Bewitching Dolls to?

Why you should help Pendragon in Sea of Thieves

If you want to keep the seas free, then Pendragon is your guy. Never mind that it’s partially Pendragon’s fault that Flameheart was once again unleashed, but you have to admire the lengths he’s taking for the cause. Supporting Pendragon would contribute to his redemption and prevent him from being trapped in a painting.

From a practical standpoint, the return of Flameheart could lead to some chaotic world events in Sea of Thieves — if you’re already disillusioned with Flameheart’s previous ghost fleet event or Ashen Winds encounters, this might be your ticket to preventing more of that. If you support Pendragon, give your Bewitching Skulls to Belle at Shipwreck Bay.

Why you should help Flameheart in Sea of Thieves

The entire premise of Flameheart’s vision might be contradictory to freedom in the Sea of Thieves, but players are arguing that Flameheart’s return will lead to more interesting story developments. First off, those in favor of Flameheart argue that even if he loses this conflict, developer Rare may find another way to bring him back eventually. Additionally, Pendragon isn’t thought to be well-liked enough of a character to save — and he’d probably come back anyway, many argue.

In-game, some players think that the lack of variety in world events has led to stale gameplay, so a Flameheart victory could be a fun shakeup. It’s possible that Pendragon and Belle succeeding will do nothing but prolong the status quo until the next big Sea of Thieves update. If you want to muck around and find out by contributing to Flameheart’s resurrection, deliver your Bewitching Skulls to the Servant of the Flame at The Reaper’s Hideout.