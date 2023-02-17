Hogwarts Legacy is filled with side quests for you to find that are scattered all across the highlands and beyond. Most of these quests will come from your fellow students who want you to perform tasks for them. One such task comes from Evangeline. She is a Hufflepuff student who wants you to put the bells back in their proper places in the bell tower. This guide will show you how to complete All’s Well That Ends Bell in Hogwarts Legacy.

All’s Well That Ends Bell walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

All’s Well That Ends Bell is a quest that you can find after you have progressed far enough in the game to complete the second trial and progress the time to winter. After this, complete the In the Shadow of the Mine quest. You will then be able to find Evangeline in the Astronomy Tower section of Hogwarts on the floor above the doors leading to the courtyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Evangeline and she will tell you that she would like for you to place the bells in the bell tower back in their proper places. You may recognize this puzzle from early on in the game if you did a lot of exploring as most people refer to it as the bell tower puzzle. While difficult at the start of the game, the puzzle is far easier to complete later on. Head up to the bell tower above the music room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On your way up the stairs, keep an eye out for a landing with one of the bells on your way up. Use Wingardium Leviosa to lift the bell. Bring this bell up to the rows of bells up above. The bell goes in the central slot in the bottom row of bells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With that bell in place, make your way further up the stairs and locate the other bell. The second bell can be found on another landing near the top of the tower that goes behind the stairs. Use Wingardium Leviosa once more to pick up the bell and move it to the spot it belongs. The bell goes in the far left slot in the top row of bells. With the bells in the proper places, they will start ringing to let you know the puzzle is complete. Head back down to Evangeline to let her know you are done. This will complete the quest.