Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various secrets for you to uncover and puzzles for you to solve. While some of these puzzles can be quite easy to complete, others are very confusing and will have you guessing at how to solve them for hours. One such puzzle that can be irritating to complete is the chess puzzle. This puzzle presents you with a large chessboard that you must interact with. This guide will show you how to solve the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

The chess puzzle isn’t one of the many puzzles you will find scattered across Hogwarts like the Bell Tower puzzle. Instead, this puzzle is hidden within one of the treasure vaults scattered about the highlands. Specifically, you will need to make your way to the Poidsear Coast which is in the southern portion of the map past the goblin encampment in South Sea Bog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the Poidsear Coast, head to the east and locate the Floo Flame fast travel point called Pheonix Mountain Cave. From there, continue to head east and you will find the treasure vault on the eastern side of the map.

How to complete the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Like other treasure vaults in the game, you will need to solve a puzzle if you want to get the treasure inside. Before entering the vault, make sure you have the following spells:

You will need all three of these spells to access the vault and complete the chess puzzle inside. When you reach the vault, use Depulso on the two spinning turbine-looking objects on either side of the door. This will cause the beams blocking the door to slide open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the pathway down into the vault. Once inside, you will see a chessboard etched into the stone floor with various pieces set up. Notice that you cannot move any of the pieces. Instead, you can move a single pot that is in the room.

Related: How to solve the Argyllshire map puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use Wingardium Leviosa on the pot in the room and move it to the square on the chessboard shown in the image above. Once the pot has been placed, use the Transformation spell to change it into the bishop piece. As long as the piece is in the correct location to initiate a checkmate against the opponent, the puzzle will be solved and the chest will appear in the back of the vault.