How to solve the bell tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various puzzles and riddles for you to solve as you explore the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As you wander the halls of the academy, different items will stick out to you that often turn out to be more than they appear. One example of this is the ringing bells in the bell tower. This simple puzzle will get you some pretty useful items early in the game if you can figure it out.

How to complete the bell tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

There are multiple puzzles that are similar to each other in the game. While there is a bell puzzle to solve in Hogwarts, there is also one to solve south of the school later in the game. You can also find puzzles like the Butterfly Mirrors scattered about the school grounds. To start the bell tower puzzle, start by going to the Bell Tower Wing of the school and traveling to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once there, use the stairs to the right to go up to the music room. In the back of the music room, you will find a staircase leading up to the bell tower. When you get near the top, you will find two rows of bells that are each missing one. To complete the puzzle, you must return the bells to their rightful places. Starting with the lower bell, follow the stairs down and you will find the bell laying on one of the landings between staircases.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the Leviosa and Accio spells to lift the bell and pull it toward you. When you get to the two bell rows, use your basic spell attacks to push the bell into the open slot in the middle of the bottom row. Once this is done, follow the stairs up and you will find another bell on a landing behind the stairs near the top before the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This bell takes a bit of finessing to get into the right slot. Position the bell on a high platform using the Leviosa spell and go down to a lower platform to use the Accio spell and pull the bell into the slot on the top row. Once both bells are in place, they will start to ring, showing that you have completed the puzzle. With the puzzle complete, you can access the top of the bell tower where there are multiple chests including a legendary one.