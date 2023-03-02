How to complete an Ultimate Air skill in Forza Horizon 5

Sometimes in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll need to get some air with that shiny vehicle that you own. In FH5, one skill that exists and needs to be obtained from time to time is called the Ultimate Air skill. This skill will need to be acquired across various points in the Forza Horizon 5 lifecycle to complete playlist challenges. So, how can you get an Ultimate Air Skill? Here’s what you need to know.

Related: How to complete a Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5

How to get an Ultimate Air Skill

As the name suggests, this skill will involve getting some air with your car. To put it bluntly, players in Forza Horizon 5 must drive off of some sort of incline, leave the ground, and hang in the air for at least a couple of milliseconds — enough time for the game to register that the car is in the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, we should note that there a couple of different Air skills in Forza Horizon 5. There’s a Great Air skill, and an Ultimate Air skill. To get the Ultimate Air skill, you’ll need to be in the air for a longer period of time.

These skills can be obtained anywhere on the map, in theory. But, one destination that we’ve went to in order/ to rack up Ultimate Air skills in Tierra Prospera.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tierra Prospera features a litany of hills and cliffs that are high enough to jump off, in order to accrue the Ultimate Air skill. On top of that, it doesn’t take too long to get back up on to these elevated surfaces, and repeat the process. This is important when needing to complete multiple Ultimate Air skills for weekly playlist challenges.