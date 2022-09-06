How to complete Ark quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has so many quests that it is easy to miss some fun ones. One such quest that is easy to miss and hard to activate is called the Ark quest. The quest is part of the story quests, so you will need to complete it to get 100% completion for the game. It’s a pretty straightforward quest that requires you to find some difficult clues and solve the mystery about Lucia. Here is how you can activate and complete the Ark quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Ark quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to be at Chapter 4 in the main story to get this quest. To activate the Ark quest, you first need to go to Terminal from the pause menu. In Terminal, select the Story option and click on Ark underneath Chapter 4-02 in the Truth of Omniun pannel. After that, you will need to find the clues at parliament 406 306.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find those, head to the Trapostaion Hub at Crown Mines, and in front of a big house there, you will find a mysterious letter. When you interact with that letter, you will get the option to accept the quest. After receiving the quest, you will get your first objective to listen to the mother-daughter conversation.

You can find the mother and daughter in front of the house where you found the letter, underneath a shelter. When you find them, talk to the mother and then talk to the daughter. Talking to both of them will complete your first objective. Afterward, go speak to Fredd, who is sleeping in front of the house, to get more information about the rumors. Now you will need to head to the dock of Lumia.

You can do that by fast traveling to the nearest Spacerift, or you can easily walk or drive there. At the dock, you will first see some hallucinations of the people that were there. Now you will need to follow their voices by going after the objectives. Keep following those, and it will eventually lead you to a mysterious box, which will disappear, and this will complete the objective to investigate.

Now you will get the objective to go to Hykros and talk to Adacs. You can head to Hykros from any of the Omnium Towers. After reaching there, look for Adacs on the top by following the objective marker. Talk to Adacs, and it will complete the Ark quest in Tower of Fantasy. To check if it’s complete, go to the story pannel in Terminal and see if the Ark quest is marked complete.