How to complete Avoid the Droid! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Avoid the Droid! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you have to shoot five probe droids out the air without them spotting you first during the Hoth and Cold level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The first droid you see, hovering over the rocks to the right of your start position, doesn’t count towards this Challenge. But shoot it anyway, because it’s carrying a Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first probe droid is in the southwest corner of the map, hovering around some radar dishes. Dismount your Tauntaun at a safe distance and shoot the probe droid. For this first one, you’ll complete the Not a Probe-lem Challenge, but you need four more for the Avoid the Droid! Challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second probe droid is patrolling the “hub” plateau in the south of the map; the one that has four rock bridges linking it to other areas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third probe droid is patrolling in front of the old outpost on the east side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth probe droid is inside that same eastern outpost, just beyond the front gate. It’s kinda hiding behind some machinery, so you’ll need to carefully go around to the left or right in order to get a clear shot at it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth and final probe droid is hovering near a T-47 Airspeeder (a.k.a. snowspeeder) in the northern part of the map.