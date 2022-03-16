How to complete Blazing a Trail in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Blazing a Trail is the main quest you’ll pick up once you’ve completed Cold Embers. It tasks you with pursuing Calder after he manages to best Havi. This guide explains how to complete the quest, so you don’t waste your time getting stuck.

Step 1: Examine all three sites

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Havi awakens, you need to find Calder and Eysa. Luckily, the pair have left a trail of destruction that’s easy to follow. You’ll need to interact with examination points in three sites. Once you’ve found all the examination points, a small cutscene will play, and you’ll get to move onto another site. You’ll need to use the Power of Muspelheim to interact with some examination points, so pick up Hugr where you can.

Step 2: Follow the trail to the top of the hill

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed the third site, you must follow Eysa’s trail up the hill. She’s been bound and dumped in a cart, but even then, she’s able to fight and cause trouble for Calder. You can examine the Muspel blood on the road to ensure you’re heading in the right direction, but you’re also able to run up without investigating anything new. You’ll find Eysa at the top of the hill, lying on the ground. Examine her to trigger a cutscene and the final step in this quest.

Step 3: Kill Calder

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final part of this quest is a boss fight with Calder. He can’t destroy Havi with a single hit this time around, so you’ll have to fight him one-on-one. Calder has two moves that he’ll spam when trying to kill you. The first is an area of attack move where he plunges his weapon into the ground and causes lava to bubble and boil around him. You’ll have to watch out for the lava as you fight, but it shouldn’t cause too many issues. You can use the opening of this move as an opportunity to get in a few decent hits on Calder’s back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second move is a wave of lava that Calder will push out in front of him. He forecasts this move by raising both hands before plunging them into the floor. This move is incredibly easy to dodge away from, but be aware that he generally uses it as the lava bubbles from his area of effect attack get close to you. Once you’ve killed Calder, the quest will be completed.