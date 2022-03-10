How to complete Cold Embers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Cold Embers is one of the main quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. You’ll need to complete The Warlord’s Daughter quest first, which leads you to the clue that you must follow for Cold Embers. This guide explains how to complete the quest and get one step closer to Havi’s goal, something to use to bargain with Surtr.

Step 1: Find the vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

Havi knows the rough location that he must head to. It’s a vault between two mountains that can be seen north of the Mylna he’s just raided. Follow the quest marker until you find an area to jump down into. There’s water at the bottom, so there’s no risk of death.

Step 2: Open the vault doors

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you must open the vault doors. There’s a trick to this that you may not understand if you don’t read the note near the orb blasting the blue beam. At night, the beam will blast out of the orb on the right-hand side of the cavern. During the day, the orb on the left-hand side will blast the blue beam out of each. So you can open the vault door on the left at night, but you’ll need to wait until daytime to open the vault door on the right. The vault door you want to open to progress this quest is on the right, so you’ll need to meditate until the day if you arrive at night.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s not enough to aim the blue beam, though. You also need to go over to the orb the beam is hitting and fire arrows at its paddles to redirect the beam towards the vault doors. Once the beam hits the doors, they’ll open.

Step 3: Investigate the vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the vault is open, you need to go inside and examine the points around it that advance the quest. There are a few of these in odd places where the light can obscure them, like the entrance itself, so keep an eye out and use Odin’s Sight to spot them all.

Step 4: Go to the Eitri Synchronization Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next part of this quest gives you a few clues to follow. However, we found that the easiest way to track the location you must head to is to look for the Synchronization Point in Eitri, the region in the center of the map. Once there, you’ll see flags bearing the symbol that was on the floor of the vault.

Step 5: Get the keys

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at your destination, you’ll need to get into a building to examine some documents. However, it’s locked, and three keys are required to unlock it. The most powerful enemies in the area, Flame Keepers, have these keys, so you need to sneak around and kill them so you can loot them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Try to be as quiet as you can because Sinmara is meditating in the nearby pool of lava and will join in with the fight if she sees a commotion. Thankfully, she will teleport away after you cut a quarter of her health away. Eventually, you should find all three keys and enter the building. First, you need to examine areas of the ground floor and first floor. Then, you must climb up to the attic for the final point that needs to be examined before a short cutscene.

Step 6: Observe the ritual

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next location you need to go to is nearby. Follow the quest marker to another small settlement with familiar flags. You’ll have to climb to a vantage point and wait for a ritual to begin. Your next task is to observe the ritual then up close. The only way to do this is by using the Power of Muspelheim to disguise Havi as a Muspel and then approach the ritual.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to escape the ritual site after seeing two incredibly powerful Muspels go head to head in a fight. Once you’re out of the area, the quest will be completed.