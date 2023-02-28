Quests can be found all over the world of Arkesia in Lost Ark. Even on remote islands in the middle of the ocean. One of those islands is called the Lost City, and on this island is a quest that involves pirates, man-eating monsters, and of course, fishing. The second part of this questline is called Carrot and Stick, and there’s a secret fishing spot that you need to find to solve it. This guide will help you if you’re having trouble finding it.

How to complete Carrot and Stick quest in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the island of Lost City near the continent of Luttera, you will be able to start exploring. Very quickly, you will come across a quest called Fearsome Carnivorous Monster. Just follow the blood trail on your map until you meet with an injured native, called Injured Kir. He will give you the quest Carrot and Stick. In this quest, you have to help him heal with rare fish that can be found only at a secret fishing spot nearby. He only gives vague instructions on how to find it.

Head northwest and cross onto the long narrow path where two breakable walls leading to two chambers can be found. The mini-map doesn’t show that there is a third breakable wall between the two as well. Hit the wall with your skills and you’ll be able to go through into an unmarked secret area, where the fishing spot is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The spot is also unmarked, but all you have to do is try fishing near one of the two fishing poles and catch three White Belly fish. On your way out, you can pick up the two Mokoko seeds that are located in the secret chamber as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Injured Kir and give him the fish. He’s still too lazy to get up on his own, so you have to cheer him up first. Perform the /cheer emote to complete the Carrot and Stick quest and get to the next leg of the quest line.