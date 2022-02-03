How to complete Center for Stage IV THV Study in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

You’ll find several opportunities to explore the many buildings full of infested in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Many of these locations are more dangerous, albeit rewarding than others. In the Houndfield district, you can find a large building called the Center for Stage IV THV Study, right next to the Cherry Windmill, that you’ll have the option to explore. Inside, several Inhibitors you can locate, earning plenty of upgrade points for Aiden and clothing rewards. This guide covers how to complete the Center for Stage IV THV Study in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Before embarking on this activity, we recommend completing the Cherry Windmill. By doing so, you’ll unlock a safe area in this district that will grant you a point to rest and where you UV protection for your infection. However, it is not required. You also want to make sure you enter this building at night and not during the day.

You need to check several floors, and when you initially enter the building, there will be stairs and a door on the side that take you to all floors. Unfortunately, the door on the side leads to an area with ladders down with locked doors. However, you can unlock these doors from the right side on each floor, which take you down the stairs. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you unlock each door on the floor to ensure you have a clear exit to the top rather than taking the stairs.

First GRE Inhibitor

The first GRE Inhibitor you can find will be on the third floor, downstairs from the entrance. You’ll need to wade your way through the horde of Infected, making your way through the lab. Unfortunately, the only available door is on the far side. It will be the only blue-lit door. How you choose to deal with the infected on this floor is up to you, but sneaking past them is an option if you can remain quiet, but if you make noise, you can expect to fight against many of them. We recommend pulling them into the entrance of this floor to fight them near the stairs, giving you a clear exit if you need it.

Second GRE Inhibitor

To the room’s right, this floor will be the next area where you can reach the ground floor. You can use the elevator or jump down.

Once you get to the second floor, the next GRE container is just below you previously were and slightly further into the room. You’ll find several infected in the rooms that are better killed than attempting to slip by. There’s a gas container you can use in the chemical room to the right of the entrance that you can grab. If you lure enough infected to you, tossing this into the horde would clear out the area pretty fast.

Once the infected are handled, you can pick the lock to the GRE Inhibitor and grab that one. Unfortunately, the last one is on the bottom floor.

Third GRE Inhibitor

The bottom floor will be the most infested location, with a powerful infected you’ll be fighting against. Proceed downstairs through the rest of the second floor, and when you arrive, you’ll find only a handful of infected to battle but a Demolisher. It’s a massive infected with a large chunk of cement in one arm. You can choose to take it head-on or try to sneak around it to the GRE room on the ground floor. If you want to sneak around it, we recommend using a decoy and throwing it to one side of the room as you pick the lock of the GRE door.

After you’ve picked the lock, you can grab the final GRE Inhibitor. There’s a front entrance you can take to the outside on this floor, completing the activity.