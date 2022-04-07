How to complete Chewie, Get Us Out Of Here Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Chewie, Get Us Out Of Here Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find different ways of blocking the Stormtrooper reinforcements during the Hunk of Junk level in Episode IV – A New Hope. Three different ways, to be precise. All of these ways require you to activate blue terminals using R2-D2. You should activate each terminal as soon as possible, as it’s no good activating one when the corresponding reinforcements have already arrived.

The locations of the blue terminals are as follows:

On the right-hand side of the area directly in front of you at the start of the level. This is the area where the first squad of Stormtroopers appears, and is opposite the front of the Millennium Falcon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the area to the left of the first terminal. This terminal is blocked by a large scaffold, but you can pull the scaffold down using any character, then smash through it to reach the terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the upper platform right next to the lift. You can’t get to this one until after Chewbacca has repaired the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit and cannons, and you’ve both repaired the lift and lowered the Sensor Dish into place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re having trouble activating the blue terminals, then our tip would be to avoid rotating the middle ring, which will usually move both sets of contacts. Stick to using the inner ring and outer ring, and it’ll be much easier.